Kourtney Kardashian says she’s a “born bitch,” but that still doesn’t explain why she’s being so rude to her sisters in a new sneak peek of Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 15. Her attitude even has Khloé Kardashian at a loss.

As the clip starts, Kim Kardashian has summoned her sisters to a meeting to talk about plans for Kim’s upcoming baby shower, but Kourtney, 39, is completely absorbed in her phone. Kim even tries to get her attention by flashing her.

“What do you want me to do?” Kourtney says, barely looking up. “Sit here and stare?”

After Kim, 37, lays out her plans for a cherry blossom-themed baby shower, 34-year-old Khloé volunteers to help her plan the event.

“Well, thank you for the help,” Kim says, shadily adding, “Thanks for being so present.”

Finally, the eldest Kardashian daughter speaks up, but only to criticize Khloé’s home decor. “Who let you choose black covers for your furniture? Disgusting,” Kourtney says. “Usually people get a cover that’s neutral to your floor. Who chooses black?”

“That’s nice, Kourtney,” Khloé responds. “Well, thanks for coming over. Thanks for being so lovely.”

Ater Kourtney makes another critical remark, though, Khloé goes off. “What is up your ass?” she asks Kourtney. “Seriously, what the f—k is wrong with you? Why are you so bitchy these days?”

Kourtney just smiles and shrugs. “Just a born bitch,” she says.

In a confessional, Khloé reveals what she really wants to say to her sister: “Trust me, if I wasn’t pregnant, I’d have probably f—king drowned you in the pool.”

Kourtney’s discord with her sisters will be a major plot point in season 15. In a previous promo for the upcoming episodes, Kourtney tearfully tells her sisters she’s “not gonna be around people that bring me down on a daily basis.”

And in a promo released in June, Kim yells at Kourtney to “get the f—k out of here and go.” The KKW Beauty founder later tells Khloé that Kourtney “doesn’t want to be a Kardashian anymore.” (Khloé’s response? “She can shove Kardashian up her f—king vagina.”)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! on Sunday, August 5, at 9 p.m. ET.

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!