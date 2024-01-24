Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have started seeing one another again after their recent split, which did not come as a shock to her inner circle.

“Kendall’s friends aren’t surprised whatsoever that she’s seeing Bad Bunny again. They figured this would happen because she has a habit of going back to exes,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It’s not the type of situation where they’re fully back together, but they have hung out a few times since breaking up last month.”

Jenner, 28, and the rapper, 29, were first linked in February 2023. Less than one year later, Us confirmed in December 2023 that they had called it quits.

“At the end of the day, if she’s happy, then of course they support her and whoever she decides to date,” the insider adds of Jenner’s pals. “They’re still not convinced he’s The One for her, but if he treats her well then they’re good with it.”

Jenner and Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) made their public debut as a couple at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show in September 2023. The fashionable outing came days before news broke that the pair were tapped as the faces of the brand’s Valigeria campaign.

Despite a steamy connection, they declined to publicly discuss their relationship status.

“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” Bad Bunny told Vanity Fair in an interview published in September 2023. “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”

Bad Bunny further noted that his family and friends are the only ones who know what’s happening in his love life. “They are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything,” he explained to the outlet. “As for [random fan] Juliana Dominguez from Mississippi, I have nothing I need to clarify to her. Never. About anything.”

News broke last month that Jenner and Bad Bunny had split with a second source telling Us that the duo were not “compatible.”

“Friends aren’t surprised that Kendall and Bad Bunny have broken up. They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway,” the insider said in December 2023, noting Jenner’s pals were not ruling out a reunion. “Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn’t be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones