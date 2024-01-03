Bad Bunny sent mixed signals to his fans by dropping a song about not settling down the same day he reportedly reunited with ex Kendall Jenner.

The rapper, 29, dropped a surprise music video on Sunday, December 31, for his track “No Me Quiero Casar.” The song’s title roughly translates to “I don’t want to get married.”

In the video, Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) attends a New Year’s Eve bash where he dodges questions from relatives and partygoers about love, marriage and children. “I’m still a baby,” he tells one guest when asked about tying the knot.

Related: Kimye, Bennifer and More Celebrity Music Video Couples Showing off their love -- on and off screen! Some Hollywood A-list couples don't mind taking their work home. Here's to Beyonce and Jay Z, John Mayer and Katy, and other celebrity couples who've appeared in each other's music videos.

“That’s for the year 2032,” he tells another person. Bad Bunny continues side stepping the onslaught of questions before eventually going quiet and sipping on champagne whenever someone approaches him. The cheeky video concludes with Bad Bunny singing about the positives of being a single man.

But as fans watched Bad Bunny embrace single life in the clip, the musician was reportedly hanging out with Jenner, 28, and their mutual friends in Barbados on Sunday.

Bad Bunny can be heard saying, “Feliz año nuevo!” in the background of one of Jenner’s friend’s New Year’s Eve fireworks Instagram Stories, according to TMZ. Jenner reportedly rang in the new year in the tropical location with pals Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Related: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s Relationship Timeline Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny sparked a brief romance following her split from Devin Booker. Jenner was seen with the rapper — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — for the first time in February 2023 when they were photographed leaving Wally’s in Beverly Hills. The following month, Jenner and Bad Bunny were […]

Jenner was first linked to Bad Bunny in February 2023 when they were seen on a date in Beverly Hills. Throughout their relationship, they managed to stay largely out of the spotlight.

“I know something is going to come out,” Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone of the romance in June 2023. “I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”

Three months later, the pair made their debut as a couple while attending the Gucci fashion show in Milan together. The duo were photographed sitting in the front row at the September 2023 event, but news broke three months later that they had called it quits.

Related: How Jana Kramer and More Stars Rang in 2024 on New Year's Eve The ball is getting ready to drop, and the stars are going all out to ring in 2024. Kelsea Ballerini is celebrating New Year’s Eve from Paris, where she is vacationing with boyfriend Chase Stokes. “Healing the past and falling in love in the present happening in lockstep, unabashedly existing in the art of starting […]

“Friends aren’t surprised that Kendall and Bad Bunny have broken up,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2023. “They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway.”

While the breakup wasn’t a shock to Jenner’s inner circle, the source noted that some of the model’s friends haven’t ruled out a possible reconciliation. “Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn’t be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point,” the insider added.