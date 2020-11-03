The best response! Khloé Kardashian directed her Instagram followers to her toned tummy after sparking pregnancy rumors on Monday, November 2.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, shared slideshows via Instagram showing off her and Tristan Thompson’s family Halloween costumes with their 2-year-old daughter, True. “Cleopatra,” the reality star captioned the social media upload. “Mark Antony. Royal Highness True.”

While Kourtney Kardashian commented, “Holy,” and La La Anthony said their outfits were “so good,” one Twitter user wrote that they were “still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she’s pregnant.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author replied, “Well my abs say otherwise babe.”

The Los Angeles native previously slammed pregnancy speculation in May, tweeting, “SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. The nasty things you’re saying about me are over A RUMOR. I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true. … it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

She and Thompson, 29, welcomed True in April 2018. The on-again, off-again couple split in February 2019 after the athlete cheated on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that True’s parents were “back together.” The insider told Us at the time: “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine.”

When Kardashian tested positive for COVID-19 in an episode of KUWTK earlier this month, the fashion designer praised the NBA player’s caretaking skills.

“Tristan doesn’t live here, he has his own house, but I really appreciate how attentive and responsible he’s been,” the E! personality said. “I mean he asks me [for] breakfast, lunch and dinner what I want to eat. He literally gets it for me, puts it on a tray and leaves it outside of my door. We have a little system. He knocks, so I want him to really feel celebrated and loved. He’s been helping take care of True while I have been on lockdown in my bedroom.”