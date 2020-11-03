Queen and king of Halloween! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson channeled their inner royals as Cleopatra and Mark Antony.

“👑❤️Halloween 2020 ❤️👑 Mommy and Tutu make me look good in these pics 😁,” Thompson, 29, wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 2.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player shared a series of photos of himself dressed as the Roman general alongside his girlfriend, 36, and their 2-year-old-daughter, True.

The Good American cofounder embodied Mark Antony’s lover, Egyptian ruler Cleopatra, while True matched her parents as a royal toddler.

“♔ Cleopatra ♔♔ Mark Antony ♔♔ Royal Highness True ♔,” Kardashian captioned her own group of photos from the holiday, noting all of their gilded outfits were custom-made by Bryan Hearns.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s ensemble included a gold bra top, high-waisted skirt, gold cape, heels and gem-filled headdress. She topped off her look with the ruler’s iconic black hairstyle.

The NBA player’s costume matched Kardashian’s and had a chest plate, metal skirt, crown and warrior helmet.

True posed alongside her parents in a gold dress that featured angel-wing sleeves.

The family’s Halloween celebration came days after the Revenge Body host and the athlete took their little one to the Nights of Jack Halloween experience on Tuesday, October 27.

Earlier in the month, the couple jetted off to a private island as part of Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday party crew. They were also spotted getting flirty at Kim’s surprise birthday bash, which was featured on the October 21 episode of KUWTK.

Us exclusively confirmed in August that the Strong Looks Better Naked author and Thompson rekindled their romance after breaking up in February 2019 following Thompson’s cheating scandal.

Since getting back together, the pair have spent a lot of time together and with their daughter.

“They have been acting like a married couple and are so comfortable with each other,” a source exclusively told Us in September. “Tristan has been being a great dad. Things are really coming around and Khloé is hopeful about their future.”

Last month, a second source told Us that “Tristan and Khloé are doing really good,” adding that “Tristan has been really good to her recently.”

Scroll down to see the trio’s golden Halloween costumes.