Does it get any cuter than this? The Kardashian and Jenner clan always pull out all the stops while dressing up their kids for Halloween.

Kylie Jenner started spooky season off strong in October 2019 when she posted a series of pictures of her daughter, Stormi, recreating her 2019 Met Gala look a few days ahead of Halloween. “My baby!” the Kylie Cosmetics creator wrote on Instagram at the time. “I can’t handle this!”

Not only did little one look just like her mom in a sparkly dress, complete with purple puffy sleeves and a silver purse, but she wore a wig as well. While Stormi looked serious in the first photos Jenner uploaded, she eventually gave the reality star a smile.

“She the real boss,” Corey Gamble, commented, while Sofia Richie wrote, “OMG I can’t deal.”

Khloé Kardashian waited to reveal her daughter True’s costumes until later that same month. “SwanLake with TuTu,” the Revenge Body host captioned her first round of photos of the toddler. “Halloween look 1. You know I have many more to share.”

Hours later, the Strong Looks Better Naked author shared a series of shots of her daughter dressed as a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory character, writing, “Oompa loompa doompety da. If you’re not greedy, you will go far. You will live in happiness too. Like the Oompa Loompa Doompety do. Doompety do.”

True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, commented on the post: “My little Oompa Loompa.”

Kardashian is no stranger to dreaming up multiple outfits to put her little one in. For True’s first Halloween, she was a unicorn, a panda, a pig, a sheep, a tiger and a flamingo. The Good American cocreator matched her daughter in many of the looks. “She’s too cute to spook!!” Kardashian wrote on Instagram at the time. “(Don’t judge me, I have more costumes to post lol. … I swear she loves dressing up).”

