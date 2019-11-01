Fall family fun! Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their kids went all out with elaborate Flintstone family costumes for Halloween.

“Yabba Dabba Doo!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, captioned a series of photos of herself with her children North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, 5 months. “This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flinstones dreams come true!”

While the reality star channeled Betty Rubble in a black wig and blue dress, her son looked just like Fred Flintstone. His older sister wore a red wig and all-white as Wilma Flintstone, and his younger one was all smiles as Bamm-Bamm Rubble. Kardashian held Psalm in a tiny version of the outfit.

North also dressed up for Halloween with her cousin Penelope and their friend. Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, 7, rocked a long white wig and an angel-devil costume, while North was a straight devil in red fur.

As for Kim, the makeup mogul debuted an extravagant Elle Woods costume, channeling Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde. The Selfish author even recreated the character’s iconic Harvard video essay from the 2001 movie, wearing pink and green sequined bathing suits and a pink dress, all with a blonde wig.

The KKW Beauty creator has passed on her love of fashion and beauty to her daughter North. The little one loves makeup, but her dad, 42, doesn’t approve.

“Her dad won’t let her wear it,” Kim told E! News in September. “I think he had it, he changed all the rules. I’d let her wear, you know, she has a little red for Christmas, I’d let her wear a red lip, or I’d let her do one pop of something. I’d let her if she’s wearing a black dress, a black lip. Kylie [Jenner] would give her all of these lip kits, so I kind of got in trouble for that. So, it’s now no more makeup.”

The Los Angeles native opened up about their disagreement further the following month, telling the outlet: “North is trying to get in on the makeup, but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager. It’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now but it is what’s best. I think as a parent you just learn and figure it out as you go and we realized we didn’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lip gloss.”