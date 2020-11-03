Creepy crawly costumes! Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their four kids dressed as spiders while celebrating Halloween.

“Spiders,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, captioned her Monday, November 2, Instagram slideshow. “Halloween 2020. #OvercomingMyFears.”

The reality star rocked a purple and pink eight-legged costume, while the rapper, 43, wore blue. The couple’s children — North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 17 months — stood beside them in outfits of their own.

“I’m scared of y’all,” Khadijah Haqq commented on the social media upload, while Noah Cyrus wrote, “Queen of facing her fears.”

The KKW Beauty creator went on to show her house, which was decorated like a spider’s web. A massive pink spider covered the entrance.

The Selfish author first gave a sneak peek of her themed home on Saturday, October 31. “Overcoming your spider fears one step at a time,” the makeup mogul commented at the time.

Kardashian has a well-documented fear of spiders, but her eldest daughter talked her into getting a tarantula in a June 2019 KUWTK episode.

“So, somehow North conned me into going to this pet store that was right near her school and she wants to see the tarantulas,” the E! personality said during the episode. “I go up to the lady first, I go, ‘Listen, I’ll pay you 100 bucks. Just say they’re mean to kids, not good pets, they bite everyone, say whatever you gotta say. I’ll pay you.’”

She added in a confessional that she “absolutely hate[s] spiders,” while Khloé Kardashian said, “North has always had an obsession with spiders. We don’t know why. It’s so ironic because Kimberly is so afraid of them. North touches spiders, North catches spiders and I think she just wants to share her love of spiders with her mom. So, I want to be supportive of North and plan something to help Kim conquer her fear of spiders.”

In addition to her spider costumes, the Skims creator also dressed up this year as Carole Baskin in Tiger King costumes with her best friend, Jonathan Cheban, as Joe Exotic. Her kids wore tiger jumpsuits and face paint.

“I don’t think anything will beat Sonny and Cher BUT this comes Close!!” Cheban, 46, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 30. “Joe Exotic, Carol Baskin and MY tigers.”

Keep scrolling to see Kardashian, West and in their spider costumes.