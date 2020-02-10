Brave brood! Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian’s kids recently had a blast playing with wild animals.

“My fearless kids love animals,” the KKW Beauty creator, 39, captioned a Sunday, February 9, Instagram slideshow. “North & her friends loved spending the day with her wildlife hero @coyotepeterson and his animal friends.”

In the social media upload, the makeup mogul and her 6-year-old daughter, North, and 4-year-old son, Saint, posed for pictures with tarantulas, snakes and frogs. Kourtney’s two youngest children, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, joined in on the fun.

While Kim and Kanye West’s 2-year-old daughter, Chicago, wasn’t involved, the Selfish author has previously gushed about the “brave girl.”

In August 2019, the little one casually held a snake in one hand, its tail looped around her neck. “You couldn’t pay me to do that,” Kim’s best friend, Jonathan Cheban, commented on the Instagram footage at the time. “Oh and officially the prettiest girl in the [world].” Malika Haqq wrote, “Omg she handled it.”

The Skims creator and the rapper, 42, also share their 9-month-old son, Psalm. The little one arrived via surrogate in May 2019.

Kim described their relationship with her gestational carrier on Friday, February 7, telling Laura Wasser on her “All Fair” podcast: “You get your surrogate attorney, you get your surrogate broker and then the broker recommended that we use a therapist that would communicate with me first and then communicate with her and kind of be our liaison. Towards the end, we got close enough where we could communicate really without that.”

The reality star went on to explain, “[The therapist] would suggest, ‘Hey, I think you guys should communicate once a week through text, maybe on Mother’s Day. She’s a mother as well. Maybe get her a massage or something that’s appropriate for her to pamper.’ Things like going through the birthing plan, so if anything was uncomfortable she would be that buffer to say, ‘This is who I want in the room. What are you comfortable with? How does this work?'”

Keep scrolling to see Kim and Kourtney’s children bravely handling wild animals.