



Fearless! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 19-month-old daughter, Chicago, casually held a snake in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, August 21..

“My brave girl Chicago,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, captioned the footage of her toddler laughing and playing with the reptile around her neck.

The reality star’s best friend, Jonathan Cheban, commented, “You couldn’t pay me to do that. Oh and officially the prettiest girl in the [world].” Khloé Kardashian’s friend Malika Haqq added, “Omg she handled it.”

The KKW Beauty creator was vacationing in the Bahamas with her family earlier this week. On Tuesday, August 20, she posted the first pics of her 5-year-old daughter, North, and her 3-month-old son, Psalm, together since his May arrival. Their 3-year-old brother, Saint, joined them in a couple shots to flash a peace sign.

Khloé, 35, was soaking up sun with Kim and her brood, along with her 16-month-old daughter, True. “I still can’t get over our beautiful vacation location,” the Revenge Body cohost captioned sandy pics with her toddler on Wednesday. “This beach is a slice of heaven! Lord, thank You! Forever and always, thank You!!”

True bonded with her cousin Chicago during the family trip — especially over snacks. The Strong Looks Better Naked author posted a spread of pics of the little ones drinking water and chowing down on Cheetos Puffs and Veggie Straws. “Chi: I heard my mama say, ‘Vacation calories don’t count,’” Khloé captioned the Tuesday Instagram post. “True: ‘Don’t tell me twice Chi.’”

While these members of the famous family vacationed, Kourtney Kardashian was enjoying the outdoors with her kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, along with Kendall Jenner. The Poosh creator, 40, played tennis and golf and “even got stung by a bee.”

