Khloé Kardashian and her 18-month-old daughter, True, looked paw-fect on Halloween as Cruella de Vil and a dalmatian.

“101 Dalmatians,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, captioned her Thursday, October 31, Instagram post. In the series of photos, the Revenge Body host rocked a spotted white wig, a large black hat and an elaborate black and white dress. Her toddler paired a spotted bodysuit with black boots, face paint and a stuffed dog.

The mother-daughter pair celebrated Halloween at Kylie Jenner’s party, which featured a ghost bounce house, a pumpkin-decorating craft station and spooky decor.

“I literally turned my house into a pumpkin patch,” the makeup mogul, 22, said of the bash on her Instagram Story. “This literally is all for [my daughter] Stormi because I have, like, 12 people coming. I’m just here waiting for my baby to wake up.”

The Kylie Cosmetics creator and her 20-month-old also sported matching costumes, posing for pictures at the party in superhero costumes. Stormi wore a purple outfit with an “S” on her chest and a cape, while her mom rocked a pink version with a “K.”

On Sunday, October 27, the little one wore a different costume that recreated Jenner’s 2019 Met Gala look, complete with a wig. She looked serious on Instagram in her silver dress with fluffy purple sleeves, but gave the Life of Kylie alum a smile in a sweet video.

Her cousin True also celebrated Halloween with multiple outfits. Kardashian showed them all of on social media, including a swan, an Oompa Loompa from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, a spider, a lion, a bee and a pumpkin.

“She’s too cute to spook,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author wrote on Instagram in October 2018 after dressing her daughter up in just as many Halloween looks. “(Don’t judge me, I have more costumes to post lol. … I swear she loves dressing up).”

Keep scrolling to see pictures of Kardashian and her toddler in their coordinating costumes this year.