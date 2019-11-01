Toddlers

Khloe Kardashian and Her Daughter True Dress as Cruella de Vil and a Dalmatian for Halloween 2019: Pics

By
Khloe Kardashian and Her Daughter True Dress as Cruella de Vil and a Dalmatian for Halloween 2019
Khloe Kardashian with her daughter, True. Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
9

Khloé Kardashian and her 18-month-old daughter, True, looked paw-fect on Halloween as Cruella de Vil and a dalmatian.

“101 Dalmatians,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, captioned her Thursday, October 31, Instagram post. In the series of photos, the Revenge Body host rocked a spotted white wig, a large black hat and an elaborate black and white dress. Her toddler paired a spotted bodysuit with black boots, face paint and a stuffed dog.

The mother-daughter pair celebrated Halloween at Kylie Jenner’s party, which featured a ghost bounce house, a pumpkin-decorating craft station and spooky decor.

“I literally turned my house into a pumpkin patch,” the makeup mogul, 22, said of the bash on her Instagram Story. “This literally is all for [my daughter] Stormi because I have, like, 12 people coming. I’m just here waiting for my baby to wake up.”

The Kylie Cosmetics creator and her 20-month-old also sported matching costumes, posing for pictures at the party in superhero costumes. Stormi wore a purple outfit with an “S” on her chest and a cape, while her mom rocked a pink version with a “K.”

On Sunday, October 27, the little one wore a different costume that recreated Jenner’s 2019 Met Gala look, complete with a wig. She looked serious on Instagram in her silver dress with fluffy purple sleeves, but gave the Life of Kylie alum a smile in a sweet video.

Her cousin True also celebrated Halloween with multiple outfits. Kardashian showed them all of on social media, including a swan, an Oompa Loompa from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, a spider, a lion, a bee and a pumpkin.

“She’s too cute to spook,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author wrote on Instagram in October 2018 after dressing her daughter up in just as many Halloween looks. “(Don’t judge me, I have more costumes to post lol. … I swear she loves dressing up).”

Keep scrolling to see pictures of Kardashian and her toddler in their coordinating costumes this year.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!