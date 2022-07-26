All loved up! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying their time as newlyweds by returning to a meaningful place in their relationship.

The lovebirds were spotted taking a stroll on the beach during a mini romantic getaway at the Rosewood Miramar resort on Sunday, July 24 — the same place the twosome got engaged in October of last year.

Barker, 46, and Kardashian, 41, held hands and sported matching sunnies as they walked the streets of Montecito, California, throughout the day. The Poosh founder donned a neon green silk maxi dress and black hoodie with knee-high boots, while the Blink-182 drummer wore an all-black ensemble that showed off his signature tattoos.

Later in the day, the two looked happy in love as they shared a smooch on the sand, while smiling and watching people on the beach.

The PDA-filled vacation comes one day after a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple are “stronger than ever” following Barker’s health scare, noting that the two are “truly enjoying this new newlywed phase” and have been “inseparable since the wedding.”

The insider also revealed that the Meet the Barkers alum was fully “focused on his health” following his battle with pancreatitis and “couldn’t have anyone better by his side” during his recovery. Kardashian is “the best support and is always looking out for him,” the insider said, adding, “she cares about him deeply.”

Earlier this month, Barker revealed he had “developed excruciating pain” after going in for a routine endoscopy with The Kardashians star in late June. A source told Us at the time that the DASH owner was “by [Barker’s] side” for the entirety of his 72-hour stay.

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” Barker wrote via Instagram at the time. “This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Kardashian, for her part, wrote her own statement reflecting on how “grateful” she was to “God for healing my husband” and the “overwhelming outpouring of love and support” she had received from family and friends.

Prior to Barker’s health scare, the musician and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had been enjoying a summer of love and relaxation after tying the knot in three separate ceremonies earlier this spring, capping off the celebrations with a lavish party in Portofonio, Italy, in June.

The couple’s third wedding was a family-filled affair. Kardashian’s children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, were in attendance — as were Barker’s kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, (whom he shared with ex-wife Shanna Moakler) and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, who is Moakler’s daughter from her marriage to Oscar De La Hoya. The reality TV star’s famous family was also part of the soiree, with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all showing up in their best couture.