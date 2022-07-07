Leaving her mark — again! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are getting back to normal following his hospitalization and for this couple, that means tattoos.

In the early hours of Wednesday, July 6, the 43-year-old Kardashians star shared the “K” ink that she put on the 46-year-old rocker’s arm.

“Some of my finest work,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram Stories alongside the snap of the tat, which also includes a little heart.

Barker confirmed on Monday, July 4, that he was home from the hospital after he was admitted on June 28 amid a battle with pancreatitis.

“Travis is doing much better — well enough that he got to get out of the house for the 4th of July and spend time with the kids. They had a nice relaxing holiday at the beach,” an insider told Us Weekly exclusively. (Kardashian shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker is the father of Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex Shanna Moakler and close to the former pageant queen’s 23-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya.)

The Blink-182 drummer revealed on Saturday, July 2, that he “developed excruciating pain” after going in for an endoscopy on June 27.

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” he wrote via Instagram. “This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Kardashian, who married Barker in California on May 15 and again in Italy later that month, reflected on the “scary and emotional week” in a statement of her own.

“Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change,” the Poosh founder wrote. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.”

More recently, the source told Us that Barker is “taking it easy until he’s fully recovered.”

“Travis is following doctors’ orders,” the source said. “Kourtney is there for him 100 percent and is truly the best supportive wife.”

This is hardly the first time Barker has gotten a tattoo in honor of his love for Kardashian. In May 2021, she wrote “I love you” on his arm. He also has her full first name and lips inked on his body.

