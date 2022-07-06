Back on his feet! Travis Barker has reportedly returned to work just one week after being hospitalized for pancreatitis.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, was seemingly outside a recording studio in Calabasas, California, on Tuesday, July 5, per photos obtained by TMZ. In the snaps, the rocker can be seen wearing black pinstripe pants with a D.O.A. t-shirt and black sunnies while fist-bumping a friend outside of the building.

After being taken to Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 28 for undisclosed health issues, the California native took to social media on Saturday to share details of the health scare before assuring fans that he was feeling “much better.”

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Barker wrote via Instagram Story. “But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Moments after the DTLA Records founder expressed how “so, so, very grateful” he was for the intensive treatment he received, his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, made her own separate statement about the incident.

“Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change,” the Poosh founder, 43, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday. “Travis and I went in for a routing endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

The Kardashians star went on to express her appreciation towards everyone who showed an outpouring of love and to “God for healing my husband,” thanking the medical staff “for taking such wonderful care of [Barker] and me during our stay.”

Priot to the hospital visit, the drummer sent out a cryptic message via Twitter, writing, “God save me,” which prompted followers to speculate about his condition. The musician’s children — Landon, 18, Alabama, 16 and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — were also vocal about their support for their dad.

“Please send your prayers,” Alabama wrote via Instagram Story on the day Barker was hospitalized.

Moakler, 47, also spoke out about the incident, praising how well Kardashian handled the situation. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum told Us Weekly in an exclusive statement on Thursday. “I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support, the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney.”

Before the harrowing experience, Barker was enjoying a summer of romance. He and Kardashian tied the knot in three separate ceremonies this spring, ending their string of nuptials with a lavish celebration alongside the Kardashian-Jenner brood in Italy in June.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!