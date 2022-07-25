Feeling beach-y. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took a weekend getaway just a few weeks after the rocker was hospitalized for pancreatitis.

“Timeless,” Barker, 46, captioned a post on Monday, July 25, via Instagram. The first photo was a selfie of his wife, 43, resting her head on his chest while they laid on a beach chair. The second showed their view of the ocean from their spot on the sand.

“When time stands still,” the Poosh founder commented on her husband’s snaps.

Kardashian was casual in a graphic top and baggy red shorts while the Blink-182 drummer wore black shorts with converses and socks while at the beach.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who married Barker in May, shared her own photo dump on Monday morning. “Once upon a weekend,” she captioned her snaps.

“I never want to stop making memories with you,” her hubby commented.

The first photo showed the newlyweds on a sunset walk while others showed the romantic setup they had at a hotel. A video showed off their gorgeous oceanfront view while another snap showed their luxurious spread.

A gothic bouquet of scarlet roses with black foliage sat on a table alongside chilled champagne, chocolate covered strawberries, rose petals and framed black and white photographs. One frame had a photo of the Just Married sign on their car after their Santa Barbara courthouse wedding. Another showed the happy couple about to kiss.

Kardashian included snaps of an envelope that said “Kravis” as well as a photo of a Winnie the Pooh quote engraved in stone: “If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart. I’ll stay there forever.”

The getaway comes just a couple weeks after Barker was released from the hospital. He was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on June 28 for pancreatitis.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Barker said in a statement on July 2. “But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

The DTA Records founder concluded, “I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

He was released several days later. “Travis is doing much better — well enough that he got to get out of the house for the 4th of July and spend time with the kids,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They had a nice relaxing holiday at the beach.”

Barker was “following doctors’ orders” after the health scare and planned to keep “taking it easy until he’s fully recovered,” the insider explained, adding that Kardashian was doing everything in her power to assist him while healing.

“Kourtney is there for him 100 percent and is truly the best supportive wife,” the source added.

The Grammy winner returned to the stage for the first time on July 13, playing drums for Machine Gun Kelly at a concert. Kardashian was cheering her man on from the audience.

Scroll down for photos from their romantic weekend getaway: