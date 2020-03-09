Home is where the heart is! Kaley Cuoco can’t wait to move into her first home with husband Karl Cook more than one year after tying the knot.

“[I] haven’t lived in it yet so when I get home that’ll be the first time that I’m in it,” Cuoco, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her partnership with Starbucks on Monday, March 9, about the first home the duo has built since getting married. “We’re so excited.”

The lovebirds, who walked down the aisle in June 2018, have maintained separate residences since they tied the knot but are looking forward to finally moving in together in their L.A. dream home.

“Neither of us have spent one night in the house. We haven’t been there,” the Big Bang Theory alum told Us. “It looks ready to go. I can’t wait to open the door. We are really excited about that.”

She added: “He’s been home and I said, ‘You know, why don’t you go stay at the house,’ but he said he wanted to wait for me.”

The California native is most excited to “have coffee” in her new home and “not open my email.”

“I kind of want to have a little staycation,” the Burning Bodhi actress explained. “I’m really excited to have the space for — [to settle]. I’ve never done that. We’ve been together for almost four and a half years [and] we’ve never done that.”

The 8 Simple Rules alum isn’t scared to enter the next chapter of the pair’s marriage. “I’m actually excited. We’re totally ready, you know,” she said. “We do both travel a lot, which I think is very healthy. Our time at home is minimal, which makes us super appreciate it.”

Cuoco has been away from her husband, 29, and their dogs while on location filming The Flight Attendant in New York City, which makes their eventual move into their home that much sweeter. In the meantime, the actress revealed that Cook helped her get through her animal withdrawals by bringing their youngest dog, Blueberry, to visit her.

“That was hilarious. She came on actually one of the coldest weeks I think [and] she didn’t know what was happening,” the Wedding Ringer actress told Us. “She’d walk outside and look at me, like, nope. I got her all these cute jackets and she would just not understand the New York way.”

She added: “She wasn’t getting it. She’s an L.A. pup.”

The equestrian also FaceTimes her so that she can see their horses while she’s away.

“Last night my husband took me through the barn aisle and took me in every single stall to visit with each horse,” she said. “Literally 20 horses, it was really cute.”

Cuoco admitted that even though their relationship is rock-solid she didn’t know he was The One right away.

“I don’t think it was love at first sight for us,” she exclusively told Us. “We had met and it was like a weird meeting. It kind of happened later.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi