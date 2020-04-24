The coronavirus quarantine has helped bring Kaley Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook, closer than ever — even if only for the time being.

“We just moved in together during the quarantine, and I like him! Isn’t that great?” the Big Bang Theory alum, 34, said with a laugh during a virtual appearance on Conan on Thursday, April 23.

When Conan O’Brien asked Cuoco whether she plans to continue living with Cook, 29, after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, she jokingly responded without hesitation, “He’s out. This is just for the quarantine. I don’t want to get the wrong impression here. This is just for right now.”

The actress started dating Cook in 2016 after her divorce from former tennis player Ryan Sweeting, to whom she was married for two years. She tied the knot with the equestrian in June 2018, but they did not start living together until March.

“Karl and I, we just officially moved in together after four years of being [together]. Isn’t that crazy?” Cuoco said to the late-night host, 57, on Thursday. “It’s worked great for us. I mean, everyone has a million opinions about what we do, but they were very shocked we didn’t live together. But it’s been great.”

The Harley Quinn star — who wore what O’Brien hilariously called a Charles Dickens-era nightgown during their video chat — told the TBS personality that all she has done at home over the past six weeks is “eat, drink and pick up dog s–t.”

“We’ve been drinking an excessive amount, I really have to tell you,” she continued. “My husband is, like, a really great bartender. He’s not a bartender, but he makes up all these drinks for me. We have a full bar. … We’ve formed problems at this point.”

Cuoco quipped that she waits until noon to start drinking and eventually loses count of the number of old fashioned (or “Karl-fashioned,” as she called them) cocktails she has in a day.

The couple have also made sure to give back during the global crisis. Earlier this week, they made headlines for buying 100 meals from their favorite North Hollywood restaurant, Angelino’s Trattoria, and delivering them to employees at a local hospital, fire department and urgent care center.

“It was just a cool idea to [support] a restaurant that we love and serve the people that are serving us,” Cuoco said in an Instagram video on Tuesday, April 21.

