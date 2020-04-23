A double dose of support! Kaley Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook, helped two worthy groups of people thanks to a recent good deed they carried out during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Bang Theory alum, 34, spoke about her and 29-year-old Cook’s kind acts during an Instagram video shared on Tuesday, April 21. “We did do a cool thing yesterday,” she began. “Karl and I were trying to figure out how we can help during this corona time and the people who are important to us on a more personal level.”

Cuoco noted that aside from helping healthcare workers and other medical professionals, she wanted to do something for some of her favorite local businesses and organizations.

“There’s a restaurant that we love called Angelino’s in North Hollywood. It was actually a staple during my Big Bang Theory days,” she explained, recalling how her father used to host dinners at the eatery every week on nights that the sitcom filmed its live shows.

The California native went on to explain that she’d heard (via her assistant) that the restaurant was experiencing difficulties related to the coronavirus shutdown and was eager to lend a hand. “They had to obviously lay off a ton of people, a lot of people that we know, and the restaurant was having a really hard time,” she said, adding that she was “super concerned” about the out-of-work staff.

“[The employees were] “our family,” the 8 Simple Rules alum continued. “I think I ate there four nights and week and would go in there and have a glass of wine and talk to the people that work there. It was absolutely lovely.”

In an effort to show their appreciation for healthcare workers and help a local business, Cuoco and Cook, who married in June 2018, dropped off food from Angelino’s to various medical professionals and first responders. “We did a meal delivery from Angelino’s yesterday. We dropped off 100 meals, which was so awesome,” she said, noting that her sister, Briana Cuoco, was also involved. “We did the majority of the meals to Providence Hospital — a hospital near our house that we love — and a quarter of the meals went to a fire department down the street and another quarter of the meals went to an urgent care.”

Reflecting on the act, the Wedding Ringer star added: “It was just a cool idea to, kind of, bulk up a restaurant that we love and serve the people that are serving us. It was a small gesture, but I think my point in saying this is that if there is a special place that you love that you want to save that you’re hoping survives through this … picking up a meal from there [helps].”

Cuoco ended her story by giving Angelino’s a direct shout-out. “Angelino’s in North Hollywood, we want you to survive,” she declared. “That’s one of our favorite places.”

The sitcom star is just one of many celebrities in recent days and weeks who has delivered food to those working on the front lines. Eminem donated “mom’s spaghetti” to doctors and nurses in Detroit on April 21, while Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas dropped off 100 meals to a hospital in Los Angeles last weekend. Earlier this month, Pink, who has since recovered from COVID-19, donated homemade soup to local charities in her area.

