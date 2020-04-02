Stars behind the bar! Though an acting or reality television career might be enough for some celebrities, there are a handful of famous faces who own bars in addition to their roles on the big and small screens.

Take Justin Theroux, for example. The Wanderlust star opened a bar called Ray’s on New York City’s Lower East Side in July 2019 and the popular watering hole couldn’t be more of a departure from the actor/writer’s Hollywood lifestyle. The “dive bar” has no drink menu and an understated vibe that has already made it a hit with many locals.

Instead of lush velvet seating areas and a chic marble bar, Ray’s boasts unassuming leather banquettes and a jukebox. The establishment, which has already attracted boldface names including Mark Ronson, Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid, also features black-and-white checkered floors, a pool table, round brown leather booths and small red Christmas lights hanging from the ceiling.

The laid-back vibe is apparently just what Theroux was going for. At the bar’s opening event in 2019, the producer, who divorced Jennifer Aniston in 2018, wore a short-sleeved T-shirt and long pants as he hung out with friends. At the time, Us Weekly also reported that the Girl on the Train star happily took a selfie with at least one patron while keeping an eye on his beloved dog, Kuma, who was on a leash inside.

Over in Los Angeles, Bravo personality Lisa Vanderpump co-owns multiple trendy bars in West Hollywood. The reality star’s portfolio includes Pump, TomTom and SUR, which serves as the setting for the hit reality show, Vanderpump Rules.

In March 2019, the British mogul set her sights beyond the Los Angeles area and opened Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas. The lush locale is tucked away inside Caesars Palace hotel, which was a big selling point for the restauranteur. “It’s such a compliment to be invited to open a restaurant at Caesars Palace, which is iconic, really. I mean, I grew up knowing about Caesars Palace,” she told Us exclusively in February 2019 ahead of the bar’s official debut. “I remember when I first went there years and years ago, so to be asked to open a restaurant there, I’m so glad and I’m so excited to do so.”

Vanderpump went on to describe her Vegas venture as “an oasis in the middle of the craziness that Vegas has to offer.”

Scroll down to see more celebrities who are proud bar owners!