Giving back to their community. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are doing their part to help medical personnel in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple, who tied the knot in France in June 2019, recently donated 100 meals from a local Greek restaurant to staff at East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital. Though it’s unclear exactly when the food was delivered, the East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital Instagram account acknowledged the kind gesture in a post shared on Monday, April 20.

“A BIG THANK YOU to @joejonas @sophiet @philymack @shondamcintyre for donating 100 meals to East LA Doctors Hospital,” the caption read. This hospital is in the heart of downtown LA and serves a vastly underprivileged community with limited resources and support. The staff work tirelessly to care for the community and those often forgotten.”

As the caption alluded to, the donation from Turner, 24, and Jonas, 30 was made in conjunction with the Jonas Brothers’ manager, Phil McIntyre, and his wife, Shonda McIntyre.

Additionally, the good deed was facilitated by the Fueling the Fearless campaign, which hires local restaurants in financial difficulty as a result of the pandemic to provide food for healthcare workers, operating in Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Washington, D.C. and New York.

“Through these type [sic] of fully paid sponsorships @alikisgreektaverna and her donors bring a moment of relief to a most grateful staff. One hot meal let’s them know we are all in this together,” the post continued. “So again, thank you @joejonas @sophiet @philymack @shondamcintyre for taking care of LA nurses and doctors. #eastla #healthcareheroes.”

The post included a few relevant photos, such as one of several doctors and nurses smiling and flashing peace signs while wearing protective masks and another depicting the array of food.

Turner and Jonas, who are expecting their first child together, have been laying low since the pandemic began in March. They are currently quarantining with one another in L.A. and are keeping busy by cooking and walking their dogs.

The Game of Thrones alum even gave her husband a glamorous “makeover” on April 9, complete with a video game headset, bold purple eyeshadow, perfectly groomed brows, mascara and highlighter. “He finally let me do his makeup,” she quipped on her Instagram Stories at the time.

The actress also had a little fun with her spouse when she teased him for wearing jeans while quarantined at home last month. “I saw a meme online [that said], ‘If you’re wearing denim pants at home, what does that say about you during quarantine?’ What does that say about you as a person? Are you a psychopath?” she explained during the March 31, episode of Conan. “And Joe does that! Joe wears denim trousers at home when no one can see him. I’m not wearing denim trousers!”

