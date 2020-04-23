Eminem Donates ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ to Detroit Healthcare Workers

Eminem is giving back in a creative way! The rapper recently donated several containers of “mom’s spaghetti” to healthcare workers in Detroit amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Grammy winner, 47, made the generous donation to Henry Ford Health System on Tuesday, April 21, and the spaghetti was given to employees at Henry Ford Hospital. Workers at the nearby Detroit Medical Center also took to social media to rave about the surprise pasta delivery.

The Instagram account for the Henry Ford Health System shared news of the good deed Wednesday, April 22, posting a photo of several containers filled with the saucy Italian staple. “Our #HealthcareHeroes ‘lost themselves’ in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @eminem,” the caption read. “Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members! 🍝.”

As the caption alluded to, the phrase “mom’s spaghetti” comes from Eminem’s 2002 Academy Award-winning song “Lose Yourself,” which he rapped in the film 8 Mile. The lyric goes: “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/there’s vomit on his sweater already — mom’s spaghetti.”

While one of the spaghetti containers had a sticker with “Mom” written on a heart and a fork going through it, another tub simply boasted a sticker that read, “Thank you frontline caregivers.” It also featured the Shady Records logo.

This isn’t the first time Eminem, who grew up in the Michigan city, has whipped up some of the tasty food. In December 2017, he opened a pop-up shop at Detroit’s Shelter club and encouraged people to “Come vomit up some spaghetti.” The pop-up, which even had a “S’ghetti sandwich” for sale, was tied to the release of his Revival album that year.

In 2018, the “Mockingbird” rapper took that concept a step further and headed to the Coachella Music Festival to launch a pop-up eatery called Mom’s Spaghetti. Much like the Detroit pop-up before it, the stand served spaghetti, spaghetti with meatballs and a spaghetti sandwich. The noodles were made by a local commissary kitchen, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Though Eminem skipped the 2003 Oscars ceremony (the year he was nominated for “Lose Yourself”) he made a surprise appearance at the Academy Awards in February and performed the track.

