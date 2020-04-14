Giving back. Now that she’s on the mend after testing positive for COVID-19, Pink is doing what she can to help others amid the ongoing health crisis.

The “What About Us” singer, 40, whipped up some homemade soup for a local charity on Monday, April 13, and urged others to do what they could to lend a hand as well. “It is my absolute pleasure to cook for you. Find your local church, find your local shelter, reach out to them, get some friends together, and cook some soup. Feed some folks,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos of her cooking process, as well as the final product.

Referencing the first of three photos, which shows individually labeled servings of the comforting meal listing the (incorrect) date and ingredients, she added: “Best soup I ever made. I wrote 3/20 Because I lost a month somehow. Whoops #feelsgoodtodogood.”

Subsequent snapshots showed the soup simmering on the stove and an array of chopped vegetables.

The Grammy winner’s good deed comes about two weeks after she shared that she and her 3-year-old son, Jameson, were showing symptoms of the novel illness. According to the “So What” songstress, her physician gave her a COVID-19 test, which came back positive. She was tested again just days before confirming her diagnosis, but received a negative result.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” Pink expressed via Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of herself alongside her son. “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

The musician, in turn, made a $500,000 donation to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia to aid medical professionals working to combat the virus. She also contributed $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

On Monday, Pink’s husband Carey Hart opened up about what it was like to watch his wife and son fight the disease. “It was intense,” the retired motocross star, 44, said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jason Ellis Show. “They both got extremely sick. My son probably got the worst of the two of them and it debunks the whole theory that this only hits old people.”

Hart, who also shares 8-year-old daughter, Willow, with Pink, then noted that his spouse “got it pretty bad” due to a pre-existing condition she has. “She has asthma and it totally attacked her lungs and her chest. She was having a hard time breathing,” he explained.

Luckily, Hart said the duo are now feeling better. He also noted that he and Willow didn’t get sick, explaining, “I have zero symptoms. My daughter had zero symptoms.”

