Together at last! Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook took a big step over the weekend — moving in together after nearly two years of marriage.

“Home,” the Big Bang Theory actress, 34, captioned an Instagram photo of her husband kissing her cheek on Saturday, March 14.

The couple cozied up in their Los Angeles abode — which Cuoco showed off on her Instagram Story over the weekend. In one snap, Cook, 29, whipped up some “#KarlFashioned” cocktails (a play on the Old Fashioned), and the duo shared a toast to their new lives together.

The 8 Simple Rules star continued to show off their new digs on Saturday, including tons of custom furniture made by Stephen Kenn. The L.A.-based designer constructed one-of-a-kind wall art, a mirror, and even dining room chairs for the new home — which Cuoco wrote she’s totally “obsessed” with.

Neither Cuoco nor Cook have lived in the home since they began working on it. The couple tied the knot in June 2018, but maintained separate residences ever since.

Earlier this month, the L.A. native told Us Weekly exclusively how excited she was to take this step with her husband.

“I’m actually excited. We’re totally ready, you know,” she told Us while promoting her partnership with Starbucks on March 9. “We do both travel a lot, which I think is very healthy. Our time at home is minimal, which makes us super appreciate it.”

While the Burning Bodhi actress has been away from her husband filming The Flight Attendant in New York City, she told Us she was looking forward to spend time lounging around together.

“I kind of want to have a little staycation,” she explained. “I’m really excited to have the space for — [to settle]. I’ve never done that. We’ve been together for almost four and a half years [and] we’ve never done that.”

Scroll down to see Cuoco and Cook’s first weekend together in their new home.