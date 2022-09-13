Red carpet date night! While the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards aims to celebrate the best of television, many stars are feeling the romance.

Chrissy Teigen was bumping along on the red carpet as she and husband John Legend took on the Monday, September 12, red carpet. The “Bigger Love” crooner, 43, couldn’t help but cradle his 36-year-old wife’s growing belly as they smiled for the camera.

The Voice mentor, for his part, is set to perform the “In Memoriam” tribute during the show, which elicited a mixed reaction from the Cravings founder.

“My god I thought he died, what is with the [black-and-white] pic and the red line,” the pregnant cookbook author — who shares Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, with Legend — teasingly tweeted earlier this month, alongside a link to her man’s presenting news.

The Utah native and the Grammy winner were hardly the only celebrity couple to hit up the Monday show.

Sarah Paulson, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, had a special plus-one on Monday night. “I’m here with Holland [Taylor], my partner whom I love,” she gushed to Laverne Cox on the carpet during E!’s broadcast. “And that’s it!”

The American Crime Story alum wore a blue two-piece gown as she held hands with Taylor, 79, whom she’s been dating since 2015.

Kaley Cuoco, for her part, made her official red carpet debut with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey as they both celebrated their respective Emmy nominations. The Big Bang Theory alum, 36, confirmed in May that she was dating Pelphrey, 40.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO MY FAVORITE ACTRESS!!” the New Jersey native gushed via Instagram in July as the twosome celebrated both of their nominations. “Such beautiful, brave work. Beyond grateful to share this with you today… ♥️🙏♥️.”

Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski even made a rare public appearance on Monday as they celebrated her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nomination for The Dropout.

“I don’t live around here and to be back among all my peers and these creatives, it feels really good,” the Mean Girls star, 36, said on the red carpet, wearing a sparkly Armani Prive fitted dress. “This is my first foray into TV since I was young, so this recognition is, like, next-level.”

Seyfried and Sadoski, 46, wed in 2017 before eventually welcoming daughter Nina, 5, and a son, 23 months. The pair, who are based in upstate New York, enjoyed their parent’s night out with Seyfried telling Cox, 50, that she hoped to star in a children’s movie so that “my kids can watch.”

Scroll below to see all the celebrity couples on the 2022 Emmys red carpet: