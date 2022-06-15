Sliding into the DMs! Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor’s romance has been one for the ages — and it all started with a little social media flirtation!

The American Horror Story actress and Two and a Half Men alum met in 2005 — an entire decade before they actually began dating. The lovebirds, who first crossed paths at a party, were both in committed relationships at the time. However, the sparks were undeniable.

“She was probably the most exquisitely beautiful woman I had ever seen,” Paulson told the New York Times in 2016 about her first meeting with the Legally Blonde star.

While it took the pair quite a few years to find their way back following their initial meet-cute, a little new age flirting on social media turned out to be exactly what they needed to take the next step.

During a January 2019 episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Ratched star revealed that the two “sort of breezed by one another, and then started following each other on Twitter.” When fellow guest Billy Eicher asked, “Did Holland Taylor slide into your DMs?” Paulson responded: “Yeah, she actually did! It’s pretty great!”

After confirming their romance in 2015, the couple have become an “iconic” pairing to the masses, known not only for being a staple LGBTQIA+ relationship in Hollywood but for the large age gap that exists between them, which spans 33 years.

While both Paulson and Taylor have both stated that the majority of attention surrounding their love has been positive, the Ocean’s Eight actress told the Sunday Times in 2018 that she had been accused of having “mommy issues.” The reality, however, is that “I parent her as much as she parents me.”

When asked again during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in September 2020 about those who have a problem with the age gap between her and her partner, Paulson explained that it had more to do “with our own ageist thinking and the idea that to be old is to cease to have any desire” than anything else.

Being fiercely protective of her love, she then added: “Anybody says anything about any person I love in a way that is disrespectful or cruel and I want to cut a bitch.”

Despite the naysayers, the Desperate Housewives alum just hopes their choice to go public with their “unconventional” love speaks to others.

“I didn’t choose to fall in​ love with the person I fell in love with. But I think why it’s interesting to people is that on paper, it’s unconventional,” Paulson told Elle during a 2018 interview. “For a person who might find themselves in a situation that they fear will be misperceived or judged, maybe they could see me living my life in a way that is authentic to me — just trying to be as real as possible. If that inspires anybody else, that can’t be a bad thing.”

Scroll through to relive Paulson and Taylor’s storybook romance: