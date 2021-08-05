The third installment! American Crime Story kicked off in 2016 with The People v. O. J. Simpson and followed up with The Assassination of Gianni Versace in 2018.

In 2019, FX announced the next chapter would be Impeachment, following Bill Clinton‘s presidency from 1993 to 2001. This season, much like the first, is also based on a book. While People v. O.J. Simpson was inspired by Jeffrey Toobin‘s 1996 book The Run of His Life, Impeachment follows Toobin’s 1999 book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

According to the official FX description, Impeachment will chronicle “the national crisis that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp as principal characters in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century.”

Lewinsky serves as a producer on the series, while star Sarah Paulson, Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander are executive producers.

“I was hesitant and truthfully more than a little scared to sign on. But after a lengthy dinner meeting with Ryan, I came to understand even more clearly how dedicated he is to giving a voice to the marginalized in all of his brilliant work,” Lewinsky told Vanity Fair in 2019. “I’m privileged to work with him and the other talented people on the team, and I’m privileged to have this opportunity.”

She added, “People have been coopting and telling my part in this story for decades. In fact, it wasn’t until the past few years that I’ve been able to fully reclaim my narrative; almost 20 years later. But I’m so grateful for the growth we’ve made as a society that allows people like me who have been historically silenced to finally reintroduce my voice to the conversation.”

Scroll down for more details on Impeachment: American Crime Story: