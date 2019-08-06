More than 20 years after former President Bill Clinton’s sex scandal with then-intern Monica Lewinsky became national news, FX is getting ready to revisit the drama for the third season of its acclaimed anthology American Crime Story.

Sarah Paulson, who won an Emmy for her work in season 1, will play whistleblower Linda Tripp. Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, who starred in season 2, will play accuser Paula Jones. And Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein will play Lewinsky.

The real Lewinsky, now 46, will serve as a producer on the series, while Paulson, Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander have signed on as executive producers. The American Crime Story producers once scrapped the Clinton–Lewinsky idea, with Murphy explaining to The Hollywood Reporter in April 2018 that he told Lewinsky he would only pursue the idea if she signed on as a producer.

“FX’s American Crime Story franchise has become a cultural touchstone, providing greater context for stories that deserve greater understanding like the O.J. Simpson trial and saga, and Andrew Cunanan’s tragic crime spree which concluded with the assassination of Gianni Versace,” John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, said in a press release. “This franchise re-examines some of the most complicated, polarizing stories in recent history in a way that is relevant, nuanced and entertaining.”

He continued: “Impeachment: American Crime Story will likewise explore the overlooked dimensions of the women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton Presidency.”

Impeachment: American Crime Story goes into production in February and premieres on FX Sunday, September 28, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

