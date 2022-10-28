From law school to the White House! Bill Clinton met Hillary Clinton (née Rodham) while they were studying at Yale Law School and have been together ever since.

“She exuded this sense of strength and self-possession that I found magnetic,” the Arkansas native recounted during the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

The 42nd president met his first lady while studying at the school’s library in 1971. One year later, the pair traveled to Texas together to volunteer for George McGovern’s presidential campaign.

In 1973, Bill proposed to Hillary — but she turned him down, saying she “needed time.” After the twosome found a home in Arkansas, the former Secretary of State accepted his proposal, the couple exchanged vows in 1975.

One year after their nuptials, Bill was elected to his first government position: Arkansas attorney general. In 1978, the politician went on to be elected as the governor of Arkansas at the age of 32.

In 1980, the couple decided to expand their family, welcoming their daughter, Chelsea Clinton. Chelsea spent the first 12 years of her life in Arkansas until the Clinton family moved to Washington, D.C. in 1990 when Bill decided to run for President of the United States.

Bill went on to defeat incumbent George H.W. Bush and was elected as the 42nd commander-in-chief. Hillary joined him in the White House a first lady and Chelsea became first daughter. He was re-elected for a second term in 1996.

Throughout Bill’s time in office, he was met with several controversies — but Hillary stayed by his side and supported him. Ultimately, the Democrat was impeached after committing perjury during the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Once their tenure at the White House came to an end, the political family moved to Chappaqua, New York, in 2001. Hillary went on to pursue her own career in politics and became a senator for New York, where she served from 2001 to 2009.

After her attempt to run for president in 2008 didn’t pan out, Hillary joined the staff of the 44th President Barack Obama as Secretary of State.

In 2014, the Clintons became grandparents for the first time when Chelsea gave birth to her first child, daughter Charlotte, with husband Marc Mezvinsky. Chelsea later welcomed the pair’s second child in 2016 and a third in 2019.

Hillary gave running for president another go in 2016 and secured the Democratic nomination. She faced Donald Trump in the general election and ultimately lost. After the election, Hillary put her political aspirations on pause and returned home to New York.

Bill and Hillary went on to pursue other ventures together, including a speaking tour. The pair also attended the late Bush’s funeral in 2018 and the inauguration of Joe Biden in 2021.

Take a look back at Bill and Hillary’s life through the years: