The 2019 Golden Globes were all about the bling! Celebs flooded the red carpet at the 76th edition of the awards show celebrating all things TV and film at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 6, and tinseltown’s style stars proved that it is, in fact, the accessories (read: jaw-dropping jewelry) that make the outfit. From statement necklaces to blinding bracelets, sparkling earrings to shimmering rings, there was no shortage of bling on the red carpet.

Sure, a star was born when Lady Gaga hit the red carpet in her voluminous periwinkle Valentino gown that she paired with matching blue tresses, but it was her $5 million worth of Tiffany & Co. jewelry that really got our attention. The Best Original Song-winner dazzled in the iconic jeweler’s 80-carat Aurora necklace that is named after the northern lights and contains 300 pear-shaped and round stones in addition to the massive 20-carat center diamond. Oh, and then there were also those $115,000 cluster earrings and bracelets.

From Judith Light‘s pearls to Amber Heard‘s ear party, keep scrolling to see all the best blingy jewelry moments from the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet!