Been there, done that! These celebrity parents know all about preparing their kids for the back-to-school season and are sharing their expert tips.

Vanessa Lachey told Us Weekly exclusively that the transition for her and Nick Lachey’s kids — Camden, Brooklyn and Phoenix — hasn’t gotten any easier with time. “That would be lying because there’s always a monkey wrench you don’t know about,” the Top Chef Junior host told Us in July 2019. “You just prepare as much as you can.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum added, “Camden’s going into first grade and he’s good, but Phoenix is 2 and that will be harder emotionally for me because it’s the first time I’ll be leaving him by himself for three hours. It’s only a few days a week, but he’s got a backpack and a cubby and a lunch box. I’m excited about having the morning to myself, but they’re not your babies anymore.”

So what are some ways that the former Miss Teen USA gets her brood excited for the big day? She doesn’t think that part is too hard — at least while her children are young. “Kids are excited at this age,” Vanessa explained. “They aren’t jaded until they’re in high school taking pre-calculus, but I love adding layers of excitement to the first day.”

The model does that by letting her little ones pick out their outfits and find the perfect back-to-school backpack for their school supplies.

Keep scrolling to see what other tricks Vanessa has up her sleeve ahead of the BTS season, along with Hilary Duff, Tiffani Thiessen and more!