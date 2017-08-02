Tiffani Thiessen Shares Her Family’s Back-to-School Tips

Time to hit the books! Summer may be coming to a close, but at actress Tiffani Thiessen’s household, the learning never stops. The mom of two revealed to Us Weekly how her family is gearing up for a new school year and the educational habits they practice all year long.

Embrace To-Do Lists

With daughter Harper, age 7, going into second grade and son Holt, age 2, attending Parent & Me classes, back-to-school prep is in full swing for Thiessen. Luckily, the lifestyle blogger and Instagram celeb has it down to a science. “To-do lists are my thing,” says Thiessen. “I’m very Type A, so I can’t get enough of them. And labels,” she adds. “There’s always lots of labeling going on this time of year.”

Create a Homework Haven

Paper is found throughout Thiessen’s L.A. home, especially in her kids’ productive workspace. “It’s outfitted with tons of bins filled with all types of paper and supplies,” she says. “And everything is labeled, of course.” Whether handwriting a note or hunkering down with a school worksheet, it’s a favorite spot of Harper’s.

Celebrate Art

Art has quickly become a favorite school subject for Thiessen’s little ones, and the celeb makes sure their artwork is saved and displayed at home, too. “Harper and Holt’s love for drawing comes from their daddy,” says Thiessen. Her husband of 12 years, actor and artist Brady Smith, lends his artistic talents to one of the family’s favorite activities: scavenger hunts! “It’s a fun game that provides plenty of learning opportunities outside the classroom,” she adds.

Grab a Book

Reading is an important pastime in Thiessen’s household. It’s also become a memorable milestone for Harper who first learned how to read this year. “She reads every day, all day,” says Thiessen, noting that the kids especially love breaking out their favorite books at bedtime.

Gear up for the new school year with these tips from Tiffani Thiessen, and for more educational ways to use paper, visit howlifeunfolds.com.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!