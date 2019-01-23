Taking care of a newborn isn’t easy — especially when your son needs to get to class on time! Hilary Duff experienced her first school morning on her own with daughter Banks, 2 months, and son Luca, 6, on Tuesday, January 22, and it wasn’t easy. So how’d the actress pull it off without the help of her boyfriend, Matthew Koma?

“Laying outfits out for me baby and Luca was essential,” Duff explained in an Instagram post. In the selfie, the 31-year-old displayed the top half of her look with her seatbelt still on. She stunned in a navy Fendi turtleneck, pairing the sweater with diamond earrings. Since she planned her outfit ahead of time, Duff had time for a simple beauty look as well.

“I even got 5 minutes to do some make up ….. then turned around to see Luca had used my lipstick as warrior paint on his face,” the mother of two said.

She went on to say how proud she was of herself and other moms in her shoes — and rightfully so! After all, the actress managed to breastfeed her daughter, make breakfast, feed the fish and get her two little ones out the door.

“I did it,” she wrote. “And I’m proud of myself! Im proud of every mom out there who MAKES IT FREAKIN HAPPEN. All day! Everyday! You are the s–t! Bad ass, super goddess, world taker oner [sic] and you deserved to be praised.”

Koma, 31, showed his support by leaving his girlfriend a sweet comment. “Best mom on earth,” he wrote.

Duff and the musician welcomed their daughter in October 2018. The actress shares Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!