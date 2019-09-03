



Turns out, Courteney Cox stans Friends as much as the rest of the world. She proved it over the weekend rocking a regular ol’ merchandise t-shirt from the show. However, her top did have one little detail that was both funny and ironic.

On Sunday, September 1, the 55-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off her tee, which featured a picture of the young cast of characters with the classic-print title written underneath. In the snap, she makes a sad frowning face as she motions to herself within the crew, pointing out Monica Geller’s partially missing head.

“Some people will do anything for a v-neck,” she wrote within the accompanying caption, adding the hashtags #ouch, #crewneck #boatneck and #flashdance.

Friends aired from 1994 to 2004 and also starred Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

As much as we love a worn-in, chopped-up t-shirt, it’s kind of hilarious Cox’s own character had to suffer because of it.

Others got a kick out of this predicament as well.

“Haha that’s how you can make the cut and not make the cut at the same time! Poor Monica,” writer and director Murray Cummings commented. A fan added: “Ugh you are giving Us the Friends content we need and we are living for it!”

Another commenter chimed in: “I miss u guys.” Don’t we all.

Celebs wearing celebs has become more and more a common occurrence these days. Justin Bieber was spotted in a Jonas Brothers band pic on a white tee while Tiffani Thiessen rocked a Bieber concert tee.

