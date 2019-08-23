In celebration of her Lover album, Taylor Swift and Stella McCartney’s fashion collaboration drops today, August 23, and it is full of whimsical goodies.

The limited-edition capsule collection is a more than just your average merchandise. It’s a chic and stylish way to celebrate the esthetic and vibe of today’s new T. Swift era. Filled with pastel shades of pink and blue, dreamy air-brushed shapes and nostalgic graffiti writing, the line is a far cry from her dark, edgy “Reputation” days. And we are here for it.

In Swift’s Vogue September cover story, she explained how the idea to work with the designer came about. “When I started spending more time in London, Stella and I would go on walks, have cocktails and talk about life,” she told the publication. “So when it came time to write this album, I name checked her in one of my songs and when I played her the album, I said, ‘Should we do something?'”

While most pieces are available at Taylor Swift’s online store, there are two exclusive items on the Stella McCartney website. The first is a bomber jacket that’s just as awesome as it sounds and the second is a signature cross-body minibag. Seeing as the British designer is quite continuous about eco-friendly fashion, the jersey knit items are all made from sustainable organic cotton.

This launch coincides, not just with the songstress’ new album, but also a pop-up shop. From Friday, August 23 until August 25, “The Lover Experience” will be open to fans to come and check out in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City.

If you are unable to make it, don’t worry! You can shop the must-haves online. Keep scrolling to see our top five favorites.