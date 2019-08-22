H&M is back at it again with a new collab! This time, the affordable fashion brand teamed up with iconic British brand Richard Allan to launch a 1960’s-inspired womenswear collection.

Richard Allen was established in 1962 and it’s beloved for its luxe, silk scarves in bold, eclectic designs. The Richard Allen x H&M Collection features the label’s iconic scarf prints, sourced from the artist’s archive. There’s Piccadilly, a combination of black and orange patterns that merge and fade, Sanaa, a black-and-white design inspired by the historical city — and so many more options that will leave you mesmerized.

The collection features Richard Allen’s beloved prints reimagined in fashionable designs for H&M like tops, dresses, pants, skirts and trendy scrunchies.

“It is wonderful to know that my father’s prints will be worn by a whole new audience — he would have been thrilled, as I am,” says Cate Allen, creative director of Richard Allen London. “Many of his colourful designs are as relevant today as when first conceived from the 1960s to the 1980s and H&M’s re-interpretation for the 21st century is an inspired creation. It will hopefully open the door to new generations in new places, showcasing the extraordinary talents of Richard Allan, whose prints became a by-word for colorful chic.”

Maria Östblom, head of womenswear design at H&M continues, “Swinging London in the 1960’s is such an iconic era full of wonderful prints and an exuberant spirit that still feels very now. We’re absolutely elated to be collaborating with one of the most statement-making print designers from this time. By taking these classic vintage prints from scarves and reimagining them in a new context, the pieces from the Richard Allan x H&M collection feel both strong and feminine, yet with a sophisticated touch.”

Scroll through for nine pieces we love from the collection — all available now!