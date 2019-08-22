



The wait is over! On the eve of her album release day, Taylor Swift debuted the whimsical music video to her latest single,“Lover.”

The video for “Lover,” a song from Swift’s hotly anticipated seventh studio album of the same name, features the singer’s Reputation tour backup dancer Christian Owens. Owens’ casting makes him the first non-white love interest featured in one of the Pennsylvania native’s music videos.

Keeping with the theme of the song, the video commences with a young, curly-haired girl opening a present on Christmas Day. Inside the box is a snowglobe, which is promptly zoomed in on. Fans are given a glimpse into the world inside the magical gift, which is a house where Swift and Owens reside together.

From there, viewers are presented with a love story between Swift and Owens. Aspects of their home life unfold as they partake in activities, such as playing board games and dancing close together.

Watch the full music video for “Lover” above!

