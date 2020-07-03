Gisele Bündchen is 100 percent a natural beauty! Not only is she one of the most gorgeous women on the runway, but she also knows how to dazzle off-duty wearing little-to-no makeup.

The 39-year-old is nothing short of stunning, especially when she strips down to a fresh complexion. As much as we love to see her done-up, night-out looks, it’s those bare-faced selfies that we truly cannot get enough of. And neither can she!

In fact, the Brazilian beauty loves keeping it natural so much that back in 2018, she appeared on the cover of Vogue Italia totally makeup-free. Letting her flawless skin shine, the supermodel showed off her speckle of freckles, fierce brows and perfectly undone locks. The photographer Jamie Hawkesworth shot the whole thing in natural light and didn’t Photoshop it one bit. Now that’s fierce!

“I’ve always felt better with less makeup, I just feel more like myself,” she revealed during a Chanel “Beauty Talks” video.

If she is going to do a bit of makeup, she keeps it very — and we mean very — simple. “I always like very little foundation,” she said during the same clip. “I don’t even put foundation on my cheeks, I just put it a little bit here and around the mouth — that always gets red —and around the eyes.”

From the ski slopes to the kitchen, keep scrolling to see Bündchen’s most stunning fresh-faced selfies of all time.

