Uh oh! Another day, another Kardashian-Jenner #PhotoshopFail. When fans spotted Kylie Jenner’s latest photo editing mistake, the reality star quickly removed the evidence and then re-shared a series of bikini snaps that were a bit cleaner.

On Tuesday, April 28, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted five pictures of herself rocking a rainbow triangle bikini, captioning the post “taco Tuesday.” However, when the Lip Kit creator originally shared the pics, there was a minor editing mistake.

Instagram users noticed that in the fourth image, the 22-year-old’s concrete pool wall made a weird dip. She then reuploaded the shot with a closer crop so you can’t even see that edge of the pool.

This comes just one day after the youngest self-made billionaire shared a super sexy video of herself applying Kylie Skin SPF in slow motion, wearing a teeny tiny black string bikini. “It’s getting hot out here,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

Taken by her BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, the blonde beauty went on to tease her friend with a similar clip. Keeping the phone propped up against something, Stassie took a video of herself applying the same sunscreen to her toned tummy, writing, “Who am I?” with a crying face emoji.

The duo continued shooting videos, doing lots of different popular TikTok dances, like twerking to the Carole Baskin rendition of “Savage” and mimicking the famous you’re cute jeans KUWTK clip. As playful as all their posts were, this sunny hangout also brought a lot of backlash from people who said Jenner and Karanikolaou weren’t obeying the social distancing rules by hanging out together.

To see all of Jenner’s steamy “taco Tuesday”swimsuit snaps, keep scrolling.

