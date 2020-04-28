Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Sexy Sunscreen Application: Watch

Not just a beauty mogul! Kylie Jenner has also proven to be the queen of sexy sunscreen application.

On Monday, April 27, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a slow-mo video of herself spritzing on her very own Kylie Skin SPF, wearing a tiny black string bikini. “It’s getting hot out here,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

A Round Up of the Best Kardashian-Jenner Bikini Pictures: From Kris’ Throwback to Kourtney’s Tiny String 2-Piece

A-listers seemed to love the post as much as we do! For instance, Hailey Baldwin commented, “Mom 😍,” while Sofia Richie simply wrote, “Oh!!!😍.” Winnie Harlow chimed in with, “Always a vibe 😍😍😍.” And Jenner’s older sister Khloé expressed a bit of envy, writing, “Im jealous.”

Shot by her BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou while the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was visiting with her daughter Stormi Webster, Stassie went on to tease her friend with a similar video she posted to her Instagram Story.

All the Times Kylie Jenner Matched Outfits to People, Cars and Other Surroundings

With the phone camera propped up against something, the 22-year-old blonde stunner took a video of herself applying the same sunscreen to her toned tummy. “Who am I?” she wrote in over top the image alongside a crying laughing emoji.

Once the duo was perfectly covered, they moved on to shoot a bunch of TikTok videos instead. In one of them, the friends twerk in their bikinis to the Carole Baskin rendition of “Savage” and in another, they mimic the famous you’re cute jeans KUWTK clip.

When it comes to sexy SPF application, Jenner is basically a pro. Back in March, she shareda series of shots of herself doing the same thing in a chic off-the-shoulder, cheeky brown bikini with her long, blonde locks grazing her butt. Thanks to creative direction from her sis Kendall, the images were nothing short of editorial. However, instead of her very own Kylie Skin product for this shoot, she opted for a $10 drugstore must-have: Banana Boat. She later explained that this was the only sunscreen option their mom had for them.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)