Kim Kardashian Wears a Figure-Hugging Dress With Her Face on It

Why not?! Kim Kardashian just did the most Kim Kardashian thing and wore a dress with her face on it.

On Tuesday, December 2, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from a KKW Beauty shoot. In the snaps, the 40-year-old founder is seen rocking a form fitting, strapless, high-low dress featuring a giant photograph of her face on the front of it. And if we’re being perfectly honest, it totally works!

“Birthday Collection Shoot,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I loved this day!”

She continued, pointing out the stunning eye makeup artist Mary Phillips created using the KKW Beauty collection. “Slide to see this purple eye !!! Fun fact… my room growing up was all lavender and purple has always been such a pretty color to me that’s why I wanted my birthday collection to have the prettiest purple palette!”

The product she’s referring to is the Opalescent Pressed Powder Palette. It retails for $45 and houses a variety of hues, including a shimmery lavender, a matte peach and a metallic gold.

To ensure the eye stood out, Phillips kept the rest of the look simple, with a flawless complexion, fierce brows and a nude lip. Hairstylist Chris Appleton created a stunning sleek style that didn’t distract from the makeup but instead help direct focus to the violet eyes.

This is the first time the reality star has worn a piece of clothing with her own face on it. In fact, she typical favors figure-hugging pieces that are simple and solid, with the help of her husband Kanye West’s direction.

“He definitely loves when I’m dressed up, but he likes the whole look,” she told Stylish last April. “It’s not just about one thing. It has to be the best hair, the best makeup and the best accessories. He likes the whole vibe together… he won’t just be like, ‘Your sweats… they look great.’ … He likes whatever is done to the fullest, whether it’s sweats to the fullest, pajamas to the fullest, anything… not just super lazy.”

