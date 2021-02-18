Holding onto hope? Kanye West was recently spotted wearing his wedding ring as his rumored marital woes with Kim Kardashian continue to make headlines.

The 43-year-old Yeezy designer stepped out in Malibu on Wednesday, February 17, in an all-white outfit after recently returning from his Wyoming ranch. Photos obtained by Page Six showed West’s gold wedding band on his left ring finger.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old reality star’s wedding ring has been noticeably absent from her left hand several times since the pair sparked divorce speculation earlier this year. Us Weekly previously confirmed in July 2020 that Kardashian had been meeting with lawyers to discuss her future with the “Jesus Walks” rapper after his controversial remarks at his South Carolina presidential campaign rally. The relationship trouble got even worse in December, when the duo had a “big fight,” an insider exclusively revealed the next month.

“Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset. Things between them don’t seem to have healed since that,” the source added, noting that the twosome had “been living separate lives for many months now.”

The KKW Beauty founder exchanged vows with West in Italy in May 2014. They share four kids: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 21 months. While news about the state of their marriage continues to raise eyebrows, Kardashian and the Grammy winner have tried to ensure that their children stay out of the drama.

“The kids don’t know anything about the problems their parents are having,” a source told Us exclusively in January. “Their kids are very used to their dad living in another state.”

The same insider noted at the time that Kardashian “wants to make sure he’s in a healthy place before she decides to file” to be certain there would be no “bad blood between them.” Following his campaign event and social media outbursts last summer, the Skims CEO addressed her husband’s bipolar disorder publicly for the first time, four years after his diagnosis.

Months later, fans began to wonder whether the pair was heading for a split when West arrived late to Kardashian’s private island birthday party in October. He was later missing from photos of the family’s Christmas Eve bash and didn’t participate in the filming of the final episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which is set to end with its 20th season later this year.

Us confirmed in January that the upcoming episodes will take a close look at the couple’s marital drama — and that West is “less than thrilled” that the cameras captured the personal moments. Kardashian, however, is seemingly looking forward to a new chapter.

“She will continue to focus on her business empire,” a separate insider said. “Kim has been in individual counseling and is at peace with where her life is headed.”