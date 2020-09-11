The hardest goodbye. Kris Jenner revealed that Khloé Kardashian is having the hardest time coping with the news that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end.

“We had to tell the crew yesterday so we were all crying,” Jenner, 64, explained during an emotional radio interview with Ryan Seacrest days after her family made the shocking announcement that their reality series is ending after its 20th season. “I think Khloé … is the one who is taking it the hardest and hasn’t stopped crying since we announced. It’s been a hard decision, I’m not going to lie. It’s been very emotional.”

On Tuesday, September 8, Kim Kardashian broke the news that cameras would stop rolling on her and her family after living their lives in the spotlight for over a decade. KUWTK debuted in 2007 and is expected to return for its 19th season later this month. The final season will air in 2021.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” the KKW Beauty founder, 39, wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. “Without Keeping Up With the Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years.”

Khloé, 36, shared the same statement in an Instagram post of her own, adding that she was “too emotional to fully express” how she was feeling. “I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all,” she wrote. “Change is hard but also needed at times. … Thank you for the memories!”

As she reflected on the legacy of her family’s series, Jenner told Seacrest, 45, that it finally felt like the “right time” for them to “take a minute and breathe and [make] everybody slow down a bit.” The American Idol host has been with the Kardashian-Jenner clan from the beginning as an executive producer for the E! series — and is taking the news just as hard as the stars themselves.

“A big thank you to the family — to all the family,” he said on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday. “Especially Kris Jenner. … She is truly an amazing person and I think one of the savviest business people on the planet.”