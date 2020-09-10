More where that came from? Ryan Seacrest spoke out on whether he thinks the Kardashians will ever do more Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoffs after its season 20 end.

“I don’t know the answer to that,” Seacrest, who has been an executive producer on KUWTK since the series’ debut, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, September 9. “We have not crossed that bridge yet.”

The Kardashian family announced on Tuesday, September 8, that their E! series — which gave life to 12 spinoffs, including Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Khloé and Lamar — will air its final season in 2021. For now, Seacrest, 45, is focused on the wild adventure he’s been a part of for so long.

“I do know that the family is so grateful for having the opportunity at E! and having people ride along with them through relationships, and pregnancies, and separations and breakups,” he explained. “I mean it’s pretty cool to see that they have been so vulnerable and open and people have ridden along.”

The American Idol host noted that it wasn’t an easy choice for the family to walk away.

“In talking to the family, this was a very, very hard decision for them to make. I know, even before and after the announcement came out, they were emotional,” Seacrest said. “You look back at 14 years and 20 seasons of a camera in your life and think about that, at some point you’re gonna say, ‘You know, we did it. We had a great run. We’re gonna live with a little more privacy in our lives.’ And I think they just felt like now is the time to do it.”

During the Wednesday episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, the cohost recalled how the show first came to be in 2007 and spoke about his first meeting with matriarch Kris Jenner.

“We met and I remember they were going to do a barbecue at their house,” he told cohost Kelly Ripa. “She said, ‘Why don’t you send a camera up and shoot this barbecue?’ I said, ‘Great, we’ll do that.’”

The radio host had a small hiccup in his plan when he realized, they didn’t own a camera. “So we had to go get a camera from Best Buy,” he said, adding that once filming began, everyone on the team knew they had a hit.

“There was yelling, there was laughter, there were hugs — all of the ingredients to make a great show,” Seacrest added.

Kim Kardashian was the first to share the series ending news with her fans on Tuesday, with a statement that her sisters then reposted.

“To our amazing fans – it is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the KKW Beauty mogul, 39, wrote in a statement. “I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

Khloé Kardashian echoed her big sister’s sentiments adding her own comment on Instagram, writing, “Change is hard but also needed at times. I love you all. Thank you for the memories.”

Season 19 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on E! on Thursday, September 17 at 8 p.m. ET. Season 20 will air sometime in 2021.