An omen? Caitlyn Jenner reflected on her time on Keeping Up With the Kardashians ahead of news that the reality show will end in 2021.

The I Am Cait alum, 70, looked back at some of her favorite moments from the series in a YouTube video posted on Monday, September 7. “I think I was involved with 420 [episodes], something like that, starting with the kids,” she explained. “Kendall and Kylie [Jenner] were like 8 and 10 or somewhere right around there when we started. They were so young. The other girls, they had a whole world ahead of them, and they were just kind of getting started.”

Caitlyn then noted that she was feeling nostalgic and missing her family. “I have to admit, all my kids have done just an amazing job, but as a parent, you spend all your time — 23 years of my life — carpooling people around. Every day, you’re with them, and then you teach them to be independent, smart, good citizens and go out there into the world. And then, damn it, they do that,” she said. “So you don’t see them as much as you used to, and every parent goes through this. You don’t see them as much as you used to, and you love your kids, so it’s always kind of tough on a parent. And so, I don’t know, I got a little sentimental and started watching some of these old clips of my old life. And sometimes I think now it’s kind of nice that it’s so quiet around here.”

The Secrets of My Life author turned to her dogs for “emotional support” as she revisited clips of her former stepchildren and her before her transition. (She and Kris Jenner finalized their divorce in December 2014 after 23 years of marriage, and Caitlyn left the show in 2017.)

First, Khloé Kardashian stood up for her when she didn’t want to cut her hair, despite Kris’ protestation. “At least Khloé’s on my side,” Caitlyn remarked. “I like that.”

After Kris weighed in on the hairstyle, the Olympian commented: “These are the things I had to go through.” Khloé, 36, then pointed out that Caitlyn was “tired” of “doing things everyone else’s way,” to which she replied, “Boy, that’s for sure.”

In another clip, Rob Kardashian accidentally took Viagra intended for Caitlyn. “One thing my entire family did have was a good sense of humor about things,” she recalled. “I kind of miss that because everybody’s not around all the time and everybody’s spread out and their lives have moved on and as life should be.”

Kim Kardashian announced via Instagram on Tuesday, September 8, that Keeping Up With the Kardashians will end in 2021 after two more seasons. “We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” she wrote. “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”