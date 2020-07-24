Caitlyn Jenner Goes Skinny Dipping Wearing Only Her Olympic Medal

Caitlyn Jenner is living her best life! The 70-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to the ‘gram on Thursday, July 23 to post a photo of herself skinny-dipping in the pool, wearing nothing but some interesting accessories.

In the pic, she wears her gold medal from the 1976 Summer Olympic Games around her neck. The decathlete soft-smiles for the camera in oversized sunglasses, while giving her 10.3 million followers a look at her fave sunscreen: Lumasol.

She captioned the summery snap, “Chillin’ with my two favs @mylumasol and my medal 🥇 Get yours…Link in bio!”

Not as many people commented on the sunscreen as they did about how great she looks. “Ok queen!!!” wrote one fan, while another wrote, “Looking so good Caitlyn! So beautiful!”

Some followers pointed out that stars have been all about the pool selfies recently, specifically ones that capture just their shoulders and above with an out-of-focus pool in the background.

Interestingly, Martha Stewart appears to have started the trend on July 21, 2020. Chelsea Handler followed suit just one day later, attempting to recreate a spitting image of the lifestyle maven’s pic.

“I’m here to take @marthastewart48’s swimming lesson,” she captioned the selfie. “If I look this good at 78 I better still have a pool to show myself off in.”

So when Jenner posted her pic, fans picked up on the trend. “Another Martha Stewart emulator,” one follower commented. Another social media user said, “Why are all these celebs posting the exact same pic in their pool? Lol.”

If you’re less interested in celeb pool selfies and more curious about Lumasol, listen up! It’s a broad spectrum SPF spray founded by the reality star’s Sophia Hutchins. Kim Kardashian’s a fan too. She loves it because you can apply it over makeup without messing it up.

“It’s a sunscreen that you can spray over your makeup because you have to spray sunscreen like every two hours,” said the Skims founder on her Instagram Story last May. “I think a lot of people think you can do it just once and be good for the day but that’s not the case.”

