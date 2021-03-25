Kardashian-Jenner Family Reacts to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Split

Sticking together. In the wake of her split from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian can count on the support of her family to get her through it.

The estranged pair received many supportive messages from the Kardashian-Jenner family, following their split, Kardashian, 40, filed for divorce from West, 43, on Friday, February 19.

The KKW Beauty mogul met West in the early 2000s, but their romance didn’t flourish until after she split from now-ex-husband Kris Humphries in 2011. “Right before I got married to Kris Humphries, [Kanye and I] were talking, and I just went a different direction,” she recalled on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ 10th anniversary special in 2017. “I think I had to go through that to figure out what I wanted.”

After they began dating in 2012, Kim gave birth to the duo’s eldest child, North, the following year. The twosome got engaged in October 2013, and they tied the knot in Italy in May 2014.

In addition to North, the A-listers have welcomed Saint (in 2015), Chicago (in 2018) and Psalm (in 2019). “I’m so thankful for my beautiful kids, no matter how they came to me — they came to me. I’m so thankful for surrogates,” she said during a December 2019 Skims video while describing her children’s difficult births, noting that she “would have gone through the same pain and back for the result” because it “was all worth it.”

Kim and West encountered many obstacles over the years. The biggest hurdles came in 2020 when the “Stronger” rapper, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2017, had several public outbursts after announcing his presidential run that July. Around that time, he claimed that the pair planned to abort their eldest daughter and that he was “trying” to divorce the reality star in 2018, among other bombshell claims. He eventually issued a public apology to his longtime love.

Despite his erratic behavior, a source told Us Weekly that they planned on reaching “some sort of resolution for the two of them and their family.” However, by January 5, Us confirmed that Kim was ready to move on from the marriage after six years. They had “both been living separate lives for many months now” and “haven’t been on the same page for a while now,” a second source said.

A third insider revealed that Kim and West “haven’t been on the same page” for a while. “She has grown up a lot this past year and is studying the law so she can really make change and provide a better world for her kids,” the source explained. “Kanye isn’t as focused and doesn’t live in the real world, their world views no longer line up.”

The Skims founder hired high-powered attorney Laura Wasser to finalize her divorce settlement before formally filing against the Yeezy designer. Wasser, who counts Britney Spears and Ryan Reynolds as former clients, has “been on retainer and actively working” for Kardashian since last summer.

