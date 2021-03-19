Family first! Kris Jenner spoke out about her daughter Kim Kardashian’s split from Kanye West one month after the Skims creator filed for divorce.

“I think it’s always going to be hard anytime, you know, there’s a lot of kids,” Jenner, 65, said on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Thursday, March 18. “The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much, so all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That’s the goal.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained that all she wants for her family is to “be able to have the love and appreciation of one another, and that everyone’s OK. That’s what you want as a mom.”

Kardashian’s former stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, also commented on the pair’s decision to go their separate ways, telling Access Hollywood on Thursday that fans will see the breakup unfold on the E! series.

“I love Kimberly. Honestly, I love Kanye. I have had a very good relationship with Kanye. I wish them both nothing but the best,” Caitlyn, 71, said. “But, as far as speaking about that, that is their story to tell, not mine. And I think you might learn some things in the final episode, I wouldn’t be surprised – although I haven’t seen the show, but I do remember shooting scenes. And yeah, I think it should be pretty interesting.”

Us Weekly confirmed on February 19 that Kardashian, 40, filed divorce papers after hitting a bump in the road seven months prior when West revealed during his presidential campaign rally in July 2020 that the pair had almost aborted their eldest child, North.

The duo continued to make headlines after West, 43, went on a Twitter rant the same month, claiming Kardashian tried to “lock him up” and that he had tried to divorce her two years earlier. The Yeezy designer apologized for his controversial remarks, but their relationship didn’t fully bounce back.

During the fall of 2020, Us confirmed that the KKW Beauty founder and the rapper were living “separate lives” after he relocated to Wyoming and she remained in Los Angeles with their four kids, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 22 months.

A source told Us in January that the estranged couple’s marriage hit a breaking point after a “big fight” in early December 2020, which was when they stopped going to counseling.

“Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset. Things between them don’t seem to have healed since that,” the source said at the time. A second insider added, “The comments about North and the abortion were the final confirmation. She will protect the children first, always.”

According to court documents obtained by Us last month, Kardashian is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the duo’s four children. Earlier this month, a source told Us that the social media mogul is “doing well” and “taking things day by day” amid the divorce. The insider added: “Everything has been going as smoothly as possible with Kanye so far.”

The pair were married for six years before splitting, having tied the knot in Italy in May 2014.