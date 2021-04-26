Nothing’s off limits! Andy Cohen found it “kind of intimidating” to sit down with the Kardashian-Jenner clan to film their upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion — but he thinks the special will show fans a whole different side to the famous family.

During the Monday, April 26, episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, the Bravo personality, 52, dished on what to expect from the tell-all and revealed that Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian “specifically” reached out to set the plan in motion.

“[They] were like, ‘We want to do this. We want to do this right. We want to go out with a bang. … Do your thing,'” Cohen recalled, admitting that the reality stars “were so not used to this” type of set-up.

Earlier this month, Cohen confirmed that he would be hosting a Real Housewives-style reunion with Kim, 40, Khloé, 36, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner to celebrate the end of KUWTK. The long-running reality series is currently airing its 20th and final season.

While Housewives fans might be able to predict the format of the upcoming TV event, the energy will be very different. “I think that Kris very consciously didn’t want it to have the rancor that some Housewives reunions have or the, you know, level of acrimony,” Cohen said on Monday. “The Kardashians … they’re not going to get out there and fight. That’s not what they do and it’s not what I wanted from them. What my goal was to talk about everything, to quote Bethenny Frankel, to ‘mention it all.'”

And that they did. “I do not think that there was a topic that we did not cover,” the Most Talkative author teased, prompting cohost John Hill to ask him which scandals and controversies had been discussed.

According to Cohen, the family didn’t hold back on any of their most shocking moments through the years, from Kim and Kris Humphries‘ 72-day marriage to Caitlyn Jenner‘s transition. Past relationships — including Lamar Odom‘s 2015 health scare, Tristan Thompson‘s 2019 cheating scandal and Kim’s recent divorce from Kanye West — were all dissected at length. Cohen broached heavier topics, like the KKW Beauty founder’s 2016 Paris robbery, and tackled somewhat sillier rumors, like speculation that Kim surgically enhanced her butt.

“I fell in love with the whole family,” the Missouri native gushed. “I really fell in love. They’re really impressive. … They know what they’re doing.”

While Kim and Khloé were the masterminds behind the idea, other family members came into the reunion a little less prepared. “I was like, ‘Look, I’m asking everything,'” Cohen recalled of his first sit-down with Kendall, 25, and Kylie, 23. “They were like, ‘OK.'”

Scott Disick, however, was a little more taken aback by Cohen’s grilling questions. “I was right out of the gate with him,” the radio host joked. “And he was looking at me like, ‘What is this?’ … I think he was a little stunned.”

Once they adjusted to Cohen’s third degree, the whole family “really started leaning into” the process and walked away feeling like a weight had been lifted.

“Kendall, at the end, said, ‘Wow, this was so great. We talked about so much stuff we have never talked about and have never been able to put to bed or address. And we did it.'”

As of now, the reunion doesn’t have a set premiere date, but the final season of KUWTK is in full swing. The family confirmed in September 2020 that the reality series was coming to an end.

“There are endless options available to them and every day throws up even more possibilities, so it’s really an exciting period for the whole family, albeit pretty nerve-wracking,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.