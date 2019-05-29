Too preoccupied for a memoir. Lamar Odom spoke extensively about his relationship with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian in his new book, Darkness to Light, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star still has not read what he had to say.

“Khloé hasn’t read the book, only because she is so busy with her daughter, [True],” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She wishes Lamar only the best.”

Although the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 34, has not yet read her ex-husband’s tell-all story, she still supports him wholeheartedly. The insider adds, “Lamar will always be special to Khloé and wishes him love and peace.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers forward, 39, told several shocking stories about his marriage to Kardashian. In one, he recalled that he once threatened to kill the Good American cofounder during a drug-fueled argument.

“Khloé came down and knocked on the door. I opened it suddenly and grabbed her forcefully by the shoulders, which frightened her,” he wrote. “‘What the f–k are you doing?’ I screamed, out of my mind. ‘You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I’ll f–king kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!’”

Odom also revealed that cheating was a “regular part” of his romance with Kardashian. “I had broken my vows with Khloé so many times it’s just impossible for me to remember them all,” he noted. “I don’t know why Khloé stayed with me.”

The Revenge Body host and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed True, now 13 months, in April 2018. The former professional basketball player told Us on Tuesday, May 28, that he has “no doubt” that Kardashian is the “best mother ever.”

He gushed, “She took care of a 29-year-old man like he was a baby. I had every candy, cookie, juice, champagne, ice cream. I didn’t need anything and that’s just on the small scale. She made this room for me in our home. She’s an incredible homemaker, but all women in that family are.”

Kardashian and Odom tied the knot in September 2009 after one month of dating. They tried to get pregnant, but struggled to conceive. “At the time, I was like, ‘Oh, I have to have a baby!’” the reality star admitted on a March 2016 episode of Kocktails With Khloé. “I thought it would maybe fix the situation [with Odom], so I’m also happy it didn’t happen because I was young. I was 27, and I thought, ‘A baby will fix [our marriage],’ and it’s not going to fix that.”

The E! television personality filed for divorce from the New York native in December 2013, but withdrew the papers to serve as his caretaker after his near-fatal overdose in October 2015. She filed for divorce a second time in May 2016, and their marriage officially ended that December.

With reporting by Jennifer Heger

