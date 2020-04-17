Mom and dad are getting along! Khloé Kardashian teased ex Tristan Thompson about potentially using his sperm to create frozen embryos on the Thursday, April 16, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“True does need a sibling,” Tristan, 29, said to Khloé, 35, during a light-hearted phone chat. The Good American founder, who announced she’d be freezing her eggs in the coming months, appeared open to the idea of having a second child with her ex, saying, “I might get some embryos … I might need to borrow some sperm.”

The episode primarily followed the exes embarking on a new chapter in their coparenting journey as Tristan prepared to return to Cleveland to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When broaching the topic of shared custody, Khloé contemplated sending their daughter True Thompson to Cleveland on a jet with a nanny. However, the Revenge Body host ultimately decided to bring True to Cleveland herself.

While visiting their formerly shared Ohio home, Tristan cheerfully urged Khloé to stay longer, saying, “Koko takes Cleveland.” Clearly the comment triggered Khloé who clapped back, cryptically saying, “When we were together that would have been a great solution but you were anti a lot of things then.”

In spite of Khloé’s admission that coparenting with Tristan was “the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” the trip appeared to go off without a hitch and she left True in Cleveland without having separation anxiety.

The episode concluded with a surprising preview for a future episode that showing Khloé admitting, “I do have a sperm donor.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.